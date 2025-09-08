Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $7.88 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,344,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31,752.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after acquiring an additional 756,780 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.70 and its 200-day moving average is $284.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.