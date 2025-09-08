Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in CSX Corporation $CSX

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. CSX comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

