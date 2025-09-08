Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in CSX Corporation $CSX

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. CSX comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.