Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 4,197 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4,114.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in 3M by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,944,000 after acquiring an additional 193,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,471,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

