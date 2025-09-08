MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,234,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $620,415,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,371,330. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $115.05 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

