Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Faithward Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

