Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Declines By 36.6%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,300 shares, adeclineof36.6% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately1.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $4.84. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SLGL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

