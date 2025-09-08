Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Declines By 36.6%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGLGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,300 shares, adeclineof36.6% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $4.84. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGLFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Further Reading

