First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.