Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Expands By 66.7%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 266,400 shares, agrowthof66.7% from the July 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Spok Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SPOK opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.55. Spok has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Spok had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spok will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 150.60%.

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $193,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,394.03. The trade was a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,832.73. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 339.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Spok by 309.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Spok by 62.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spok by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.