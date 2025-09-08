First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $463.68 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

