Fred Alger Management LLC Has $88.74 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 394.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,893 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $88,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.8% in the first quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $212.34 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

