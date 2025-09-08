McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $46,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 33.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,237,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,103,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $687.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $699.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.74. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

