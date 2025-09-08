Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Up 55.0% in August

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 97,500 shares, anincreaseof55.0% from the July 31st total of 62,900 shares. Currently,1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently,1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cheer Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CHR opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Cheer has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cheer during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Cheer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,705,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 90,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Cheer during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

