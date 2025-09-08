Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.36. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

