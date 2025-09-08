First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, anincreaseof66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

CARZ opened at $67.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $68.19.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.2967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

