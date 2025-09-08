Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 37.7% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,900 shares, adeclineof37.7% from the July 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
