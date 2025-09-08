Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 37.7% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,900 shares, adeclineof37.7% from the July 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

