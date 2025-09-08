MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $333,000 in Cencora, Inc. $COR

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $292.52 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.16.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.