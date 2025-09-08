MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 1,589 Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $210.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.98 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

