iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.8% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

