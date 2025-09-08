United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Challenger Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,076.0% during the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $7,805,146. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1%

NOC stock opened at $580.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.26.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

