Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 176,581 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 375.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 302,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after buying an additional 99,177 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $594.96 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $599.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.83. The firm has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

