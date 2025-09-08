BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 252,100 shares, adropof26.7% from the July 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.2 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCBDF remained flat at $36.30 during trading hours on Monday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

