BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 252,100 shares, adropof26.7% from the July 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.2 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NCBDF remained flat at $36.30 during trading hours on Monday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.
About BANDAI NAMCO
