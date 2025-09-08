Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $153.11 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,204. The trade was a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973,586 shares of company stock worth $293,225,653. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

