Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

