China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,185,500 shares, agrowthof41.5% from the July 31st total of 18,501,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261,855.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261,855.0 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $0.58 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
