Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 12.9% – Time to Buy?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.89. 3,689,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,217,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Microvast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microvast

Microvast Stock Up 10.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Microvast had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 26.82%.The business had revenue of $91.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.79 million. Microvast has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.