Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 535,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,883,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Green Plains from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPRE

Green Plains Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $668.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $552.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2,313.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.