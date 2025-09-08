CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.47 and last traded at $95.01. 10,561,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 20,559,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $43.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

CoreWeave Stock Up 6.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 80,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $8,274,351.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 393,046 shares in the company, valued at $40,240,049.48. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 250,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $23,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,479.05. The trade was a 67.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,471,406 shares of company stock worth $722,416,182 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

