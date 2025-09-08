Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in August

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 759,400 shares, anincreaseof52.7% from the July 31st total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.79.
About Coveo Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Insiders Sell These High-Quality Stocks: Why Investors Shouldn’t
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.