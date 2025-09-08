Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in August

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 759,400 shares, anincreaseof52.7% from the July 31st total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

