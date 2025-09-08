CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $424.55 and last traded at $424.56. Approximately 756,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,701,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,484 shares of company stock valued at $81,523,228. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.