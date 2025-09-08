Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,533 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Crawford & Company Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $509.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.99 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Increases Dividend

Crawford & Company Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

