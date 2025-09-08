Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, adecreaseof37.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bodycote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $8.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

