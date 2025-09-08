Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, adecreaseof37.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bodycote Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $8.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.
Bodycote Company Profile
