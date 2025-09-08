Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,600 shares, adeclineof40.5% from the July 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.5 days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at $4.11 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

About Healios K.K.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.