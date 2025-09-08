Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,600 shares, adeclineof40.5% from the July 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.5 days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at $4.11 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
About Healios K.K.
