Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Short Interest Update

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,691,000 shares, anincreaseof42.1% from the July 31st total of 23,012,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jinxin Fertility Group Stock Performance

JXFGF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Jinxin Fertility Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Get Jinxin Fertility Group alerts:

About Jinxin Fertility Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.