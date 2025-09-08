Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 1,095,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,514,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Golar LNG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 178,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

