iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 238,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 144,315 shares.The stock last traded at $26.26 and had previously closed at $26.20.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

