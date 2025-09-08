Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in August

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 452,400 shares, agrowthof42.0% from the July 31st total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Computershare Stock Performance

Shares of Computershare stock remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Monday. Computershare has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

