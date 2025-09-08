Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,740,100 shares, anincreaseof52.1% from the July 31st total of 1,144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPF remained flat at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Hays has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

