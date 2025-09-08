Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, agrowthof42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

IGTA remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inception Growth Acquisition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inception Growth Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.