Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC) Declines By 29.0%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, adeclineof29.0% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:UCC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.31. 5,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977. ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCC. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary by 50.6% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary during the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

