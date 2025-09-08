Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.58. Asahi Glass shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 2,712 shares changing hands.

Asahi Glass Stock Up 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Glass Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

