Analysts’ New Coverage for September 8th (ASH, BKKT, BLSH, BMRN, CGON, CMCSA, DRUG, DUOL, DYAI, EE)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 8th:

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ashland Inc alerts:

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH). They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH). They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH). They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). Jones Trading issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL). They issued an underweight rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION). Jones Trading issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.