Insider Selling: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 92,346 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 92,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total value of £39,708.78.
Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 12th, Thomas Spain sold 109,988 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total value of £48,394.72.
- On Tuesday, August 5th, Thomas Spain sold 40,414 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total value of £18,186.30.
- On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 262,626 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £107,676.66.
- On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 28,907 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total value of £11,562.80.
- On Friday, July 18th, Thomas Spain sold 8,480 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £3,900.80.
- On Friday, June 27th, Thomas Spain sold 56,521 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £25,999.66.
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Thomas Spain sold 68,143 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47, for a total value of £32,027.21.
Staffline Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON STAF traded down GBX 1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 and a 12-month high of GBX 51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,366.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.
Staffline Group Company Profile
Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.
