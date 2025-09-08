PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Short Interest Update

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 768,700 shares, adropof28.8% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,059,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,059,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

PULS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. 998,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,234,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

