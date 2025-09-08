Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, adropof28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 150.0%. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.