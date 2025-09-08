US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,700 shares, adeclineof30.1% from the July 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 149,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000.

Get US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OBIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.