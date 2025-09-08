P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,900 shares, adecreaseof29.5% from the July 31st total of 35,300 shares. Currently,1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently,1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PIII stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,684. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($2.94). The business had revenue of $355.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 183.60%. P3 Health Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

