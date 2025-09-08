Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Declines By 27.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,300 shares, adecreaseof27.8% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. 3,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.