Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Declines By 27.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,300 shares, adecreaseof27.8% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. 3,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.16.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
