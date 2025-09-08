Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 103,200 shares, adecreaseof34.8% from the July 31st total of 158,200 shares. Approximately3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Purple Biotech Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of PPBT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,234. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

