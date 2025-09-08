Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $64.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16,993.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 307.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,509,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

