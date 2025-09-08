Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $963.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $427.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $962.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $976.69. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.16 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,147 shares of company stock worth $5,031,130. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

